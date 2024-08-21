I Remain A Member Of PDP..Gov Fubara





Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that he is still a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The governor made the reaffirmation when a delegation of the Board of Trustees (BoTs) of the PDP, led by the Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, visited him at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

According to him: “I want to thank the Chairman and members of the Board of Trustees. Honestly speaking, if I was having any doubt about my membership first, of this great party, I think today, I have gotten a reconfirmation that I am still, not minding the drama around, a member of this party.

“And, I want to thank you for taking all the troubles to come to Rivers State to see the Governor and the supporters of the party, genuinely. I need to use that word, genuinely, because we, that are here, are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), undiluted.

Governor Fubara noted that, “for once, I am happy to see the leaders, among whom are some founding fathers of the PDP, like Chief Bode George, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, joining the delegation here to talk about the unity of the party.”