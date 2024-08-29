OAU Pro Chancellor Congratulates Ajayi On Appointment As DSS DG

The Obafemi Awolowo University Governing Council has congratulated the new Director General of Department of State Security Mr Ademola Ajayi on his appointment

This was a statement issued by the Pro Chancellor of the University Prof Siyan Oyeweso on behalf of the University





28th August 2024





Director-General

Department of State Services

DSS HQ, 1 Maitama Avenue,

P.M.B. 253 Abuja, Nigeria.





Dear Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi,





Congratulatory Message

On behalf of members of Council, staff and students of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, I write to offer my warmest congratulations on your recent appointment as Director-General of the Department of State Services ((DSS).

This appointment is not only a testament to your distinguished career within Nigeria’s intelligence and security services but also your extensive experience and expertise in security management

As an alumnus of The Great Ife, not only are we proud of your reputation for hardwork and dedication but also for your strategic thinking and effective leadership throughout your career in the DSS.

We are hopeful that under your leadership of one of Nigeria’s most critical security agency, the DSS will enhance operational efficiency and address contemporary security challenges facing the country.

As a note of appreciation, the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife express it's gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR for finding our alumnus suitable and worthy of this all important national assignment. We believe in the capacity of our alumnus to discharge the security and intelligence services to the nation dutifully and with distinction.

On behalf of the University Community, please accept my sincere congratulations on your appointment. I wish you success and look forward to witnessing the positive changes you will bring to the Department of State Security.

Accept the assurance of my highest regards.





Sincerely,





Professor Siyan Oyeweso

Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council,

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife,

Osun State.