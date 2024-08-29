Nigerian Pilot Who Stole Passenger’s Luggage , False Certification Faces More Problems In USA

A 36-year-old Nigerian pilot, Olukayode Ojo, is facing a potential five-year prison sentence in Texas, USA, after being found guilty of making false statements to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in a bid to secure a crucial certification.

The guilty verdict, delivered on August 16, 2024, has led to Olukayode Ojo being detained pending sentencing, as ordered by US District Judge Jodi Dishman.

The US Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma, Robert Troester, announced Ojo’s conviction in a statement released on the FAA’s official website. The investigation, led by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), revealed that Ojo falsified information in his applications for an FAA First Class Medical Certificate—a requirement for piloting commercial passenger aircraft.

According to the prosecution, Olukayode Ojo, an FAA-certified commercial airline pilot, had previously pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor theft charges on February 8, 2023, in a Kentucky state court. These charges stemmed from his involvement in the theft of passenger luggage at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. However, when applying for the FAA certificate in March 2023 and again in March 2024, Ojo falsely denied having any prior criminal convictions.

The federal jury, after reviewing the evidence, found Ojo guilty of both counts of making false statements. Each count carries a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison and fines of up to $250,000.

Ojo’s sentencing is expected to be handed down in the coming months.