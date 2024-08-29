Nigeria Deports Zimbabwean Bishop

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has deported a Zimbabwean bishop, Eben Nhiwatawi, for violating immigration protocols.

According to a statement by the NIS Public Relations Officer, DCI KT Udo, the bishop was repatriated on August 24, 2024.

Udo said the bishop arrived in Nigeria on August 21, 2024, with a Tourist Visa (F5A) intended solely for tourism purposes but that it was discovered that he was participating in a Methodist Church leadership election; which violated the terms of his visa as outlined in the Nigeria Visa Policy 2024.

