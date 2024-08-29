NCC Announces ‘final’ Deadline Date For NIN-SIM Linnkage

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says it has directed all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to complete the mandatory verification and linkage of SIMs to NINs by Sept. 14, 2024.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Mr Reuben Muoka, Director, Public Affairs at NCC, on Wednesday.

The statement said that the directive aimed at ensuring full compliance with the NIN-SIM linkage policy.

It said that the NCC was pleased to announce significant progress in the Federal Government’s 2020 policy to link all Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs) to National Identity Numbers (NINs).

According to the statement, to date, over 153 million SIMs have been successfully linked to their NINs, reflecting an impressive compliance rate of 96 per cent, a substantial increase from 69.7 per cent in January 2024.

“As we approach the final phase of this critical process, the NCC seeks the continued cooperation of all Nigerians to achieve 100 per cent compliance.

“The complete linkage of all SIM cards to NINs is essential for enhancing the trust and security of our digital economy.

“By verifying all mobile users, this policy strengthens confidence in digital transactions, reduces the risk of fraud and cybercrime, and supports greater participation in e-commerce, digital banking, and mobile money services.

“This, in turn, promotes financial inclusion and drives economic growth,” it said.

According to the commission, through collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the NCC has uncovered alarming cases.

It said there were cases, where individuals possessed an unusually high number of SIM cards, some exceeding 100,000.



