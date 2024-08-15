My Criticism Of Tinubu Was In Good Faith ...Gov Bala Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has said he does not harbour any hard feelings towards President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said his criticism of the President’s policies was borne out of genuine concerns for fellow Nigerians and was done in good faith.

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor had said, in the wake of the #EndBadGovernance protest, that the President’s policies were causing hardship among Nigerians.

Addressing the State Executive Council (Exco) meeting yesterday at the Government House in Bauchi, Mohammed noted that it is the President’s duty, as a leader with national responsibilities, to speak out on issues that may spark a controversy.

He described the recent protest as a wake-up call, not only to the presidency but for all levels of government.

“All of us here, as leaders – members of councils, commissioners representing local governments — are aware of the situation on the ground. You represent the people here. It’s crucial that we listen when Nigerians raise their voices against poor governance, especially in areas where expectations have not been met,” he said.

Mohammed acknowledged that unfavorable national policies and global economic conditions contributed to the hardship among the people.

The governor maintained that his criticism was constructive and intended to benefit the President, his administration, and all citizens.

“Whoever made harsh or critical remarks about me must understand that it’s the cost of leadership, and I have no apology for that. My comments were not meant to cause disaffection or insult anyone. This isn’t about partisan politics; it’s about responsibility,” he added.



