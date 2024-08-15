Protesters Carted Away Ganduje’s Corruption Trial Documents ... Kano Gov’t

The Kano State government has said those who invaded the State High Court during the nationwide protest carted away some of the documents used in the corruption trial of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

CKNNews reports that Kano government had dragged Ganduje, his wife, Hafsat, Umar, his Son, Umar Abdullahi, and five others to the court over 8 charges bothering on misappropriation, and diversion of funds during his eight-year tenure as governor.

The court is among the properties vandalised and looted by hoodlums during the #EndBadGovernance protest.

On Wednesday, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf visited the court to assess the damages.

The governor was conducted round the court premises by the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Haruna Isah Dederi, Chief Registrar of the High Court, Alhaji Abdullahi Ado Bayero, and some judges.

According to the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Yusuf described the vandalization as a staged-managed mission in which hired miscreants carted away corruption charges documents of Ganduje who is facing multiple charges before the court.

“It is very unfortunate that enemies of Kano State hired undesirable elements to vandalized one of the historic public buildings with a mission of averting corruption charges against the Ag. National Chairman of APC and former governor of the state Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, his family and aides,” Tofa said in a statement.

The statement added that the miscreants destroyed virtually all units of the High Court including the office of the state Chief Judge with loss accruing to more than N1 billion through stealing of office equipment, destroying offices, burning cars and other relevant materials crucial to the dispensation of justice.





Yusuf called on youth in the state to desist from being used by detractors to engage in violence.

He advised them to rather concentrate on skill acquisitions for better future, emphasizing that government would not relent in securing the lives and property of people of Kano.

He commiserated with the Chief Judge, Dije Abdu Aboki and the entire Judiciary family for the ugly incident, urging them to brace up to cover what was lost in the courts proceedings for the benefit of the common man.





He also commended people of the state for their support and cooperation to present administration, and prayed for sustenance of the tempo for peace, stability, and prosperity, and economic development.