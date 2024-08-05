Man's Body Recovered Inside Well In Ilorin

One yet-to-be-identified man has been found dead inside a domestic well in Ilorin on Sunday.

It was reliably gathered that the man said to be around 38 years of age was recovered by officers of Kwara State Service in a rescue operation at Aliara Street, Manjasurawa Area of Ilorin.

Spokesperson of Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunke who. confirmed the development in a press statement on Sunday evening said the remains of the young man had been handed over to the Police Station at Ganmo in the Ifelodun local government area of the state.

The statement reads: “On Sunday, August 4, 2024, at approximately 08:23 hours, the Kwara State Fire Service was summoned to a rescue operation at Aliara Street, Manjasurawa Area, Ilorin.

“An unidentified man, estimated to be about 38 years old, was found drowned in a domestic well.

“The firemen promptly commenced their rescue operation and recovered the man dead. His body was handed over to DCO Olatunji of the Nigeria Police Force, Ganmo Division.

“An investigation is ongoing to ascertain the cause of the incident,” concluded the statement.



