Breaking: DSS Arrests Key Leader Of Hunger Protest In Abuja

Operatives of the Department of State Services have arrested one of the leaders of the ongoing Endbadgovernance protests in the Federal Capital Territory, Micheal Lenin.

Lenin was picked up by the DSS around 2 am on Monday at his residence in the Apo area of the FCT.

Speaking on the matter, the Director of Mobilisation, Take It Back Movement, Damilare Adenola, said Lenin’s house was raided by the DSS.

He alleged that the DSS also assaulted him during his arrest.

Adenola said, “ Lenin has been arrested by the DSS. He was picked up during a raid on his house around 2am.

“He was arrested and tortured in the presence of his family. We are demanding his immediate and unconditional release.“

The DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, could not be reached as of the time of filing this report