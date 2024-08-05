BBnaija: Tami Becomes First Evicted Housemate

In a surprising turn of events during the first eviction night of Big Brother Naija Season 9, housemate Tami was the first to leave the house. The Sunday night eviction, marked an intense start to the season’s eliminations, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Dami, paired with Toyosi, was among the housemates nominated for eviction earlier in the week. Despite their efforts to win viewer support, they received the fewest votes, leading to Tami’s departure. The eviction process, which included private nominations and intense voting, showcased the unpredictability and drama that BBNaija fans have come to love.

This season, themed “No Lose Guard,” promises even more twists and turns, with Big Brother introducing new challenges and rule changes to keep the housemates and viewers engaged. As the competition heats up, fans can expect more thrilling evictions and strategic gameplay.


