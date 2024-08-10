Lagos Billionaire-Kidnappers: Police Identify Another Key Gang Member, Uncover Details Of Last Operation

Detectives from the Special Squad Unit of the Lagos State Police Command have uncovered the identity of a key member of the notorious gang of billionaire kidnappers killed during their raid at Ladipo Market last month.

Previously, only one gang leader, the prominent Nollywood actor/producer Prince Henry Ode from Port Harcourt, had been identified, together with about four members of his colleagues in the film making industry. who were also involved in the violent confrontation with the police.

Extensive Case Files in Lagos

Recent investigations led by CSP Kehinde Oni revealed a staggering 42 case files related to the gang’s operations across various police stations in Lagos.

“It was a shocking discovery,” CSP Oni remarked. “The sheer volume of evidence against the gang underscores the extent of their criminal activities.”

Details of the Final Operation

Before their raid on Ladipo Market, the gang had kidnapped a wealthy female supermarket owner from Ago Okota, extorting N68 million in ransom.

CCTV footage from the supermarket showed an informant, later identified as Uzoamaka, entering the store to scout the area. “Our investigation revealed that Uzoamaka played a crucial role in this operation,” said a police source. “He was seen in the footage ensuring the coast was clear before the gang moved in.”

Notorious Sharpshooter

Uzoamaka is renowned in criminal circles for his exceptional marksmanship and specialized training in arms handling.





“He was known as one of the sharpest shooters in the criminal world,” said another police official. “His skills were highly regarded, but we had no idea he was connected to the kidnappings in Lagos until now.”

During the Ladipo Market operation, Uzoamaka fired the first shot when a decoy car blocked the gang’s path. “The shot he fired was intended to intimidate and eliminate anyone obstructing their escape,” explained CSP Oni. “It struck the car’s headrest but narrowly missed our officer.”

Ongoing Investigation

Detectives continue their efforts to identify all victims involved in the Ladipo raid. However, families of the deceased have been reluctant to come forward.

“We’re working tirelessly to uncover the full extent of the gang’s operations,” stated a police insider. “It’s clear that many have been hiding information, but we’re confident that further investigation will expose everything and reveal the complete truth.”

Vanguard