EndBadGovernance Day 10 : Protesters Defy Police ,Move To Apo Abuja

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

In fulfilment of their vow to come out for a one million man march as part of the end bad governance protest, the protesters turned up in their numbers on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at two venues, Apo district and Lokogoma district, both in Abuja.

The protesters who strategically skipped the MKO Abiola National Stadium after the City Gate and the Eagle Square, following heavy Police and Military Presence at both venues, streamed to Apo and Lokogoma as early as 7 am.

The protesters who displayed several placards were chanting “End hunger” and “Reverse fuel subsidy removal,” among others.

Recall that the protest which kickstarted on August 1, turned ugly as hoodlums hijacked the process and embarked on massive looting, destruction of critical infrastructure and attack on motorists among others.

In many Northern states including Kano, Zamfara, Kaduna, Bauchi and Kaduna, many of the violent demonstrators resorted to carrying and flying foreign nations flags and calling for a regime change, a call that has been roundly condemned by Nigerians, the armed forces of Nigeria and other security agencies, as well as the organizers of the end governance protest themselves.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال