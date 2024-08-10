EndBadGovernance Day 10 : Protesters Defy Police ,Move To Apo Abuja

In fulfilment of their vow to come out for a one million man march as part of the end bad governance protest, the protesters turned up in their numbers on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at two venues, Apo district and Lokogoma district, both in Abuja.

The protesters who strategically skipped the MKO Abiola National Stadium after the City Gate and the Eagle Square, following heavy Police and Military Presence at both venues, streamed to Apo and Lokogoma as early as 7 am.

The protesters who displayed several placards were chanting “End hunger” and “Reverse fuel subsidy removal,” among others.

Recall that the protest which kickstarted on August 1, turned ugly as hoodlums hijacked the process and embarked on massive looting, destruction of critical infrastructure and attack on motorists among others.

In many Northern states including Kano, Zamfara, Kaduna, Bauchi and Kaduna, many of the violent demonstrators resorted to carrying and flying foreign nations flags and calling for a regime change, a call that has been roundly condemned by Nigerians, the armed forces of Nigeria and other security agencies, as well as the organizers of the end governance protest themselves.