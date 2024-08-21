Kidnappers Kill Sokoto Monarch Over Inability To Pay N1bn Ransom

Alhaji Isa Muhammad Bawa in Sokoto State has been brutally killed by bandits after being abducted, tortured, and dehumanised.

CKNNews had earlier reported how he had pleaded for help to pay the ransom which expired last Wednesday.

Idris4Peace, announced this tragic development via his X handle on Wednesday afternoon stating that bandits released a harrowing video showing the leader pleading for his life and desperately appealing to the government for assistance.

The post read; “Sarkin Gobir, a traditional leader in Sokoto, was executed by deadly armed bandits after being abducted, tortured, and dehumanised.

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raajiun. According to @bbchausa, Sarkin Gobir is confirmed dead. May Allah forgive his soul and punish his abductors.

And to the government of Sokoto and particularly Gov. @Ahmedaliyuskt, weldone! It’s now over. If you tried your best, God knows. If… pic.twitter.com/9feXCOKuE5

The Emir and his son were kidnapped in July at the Kwanar Maharba area while travelling from Sokoto to his home town, Sabon Birni, the headquarters of Sabon Birni local government of Sokoto State.

“The bandits on sighting the Emir’s vehicle, started shooting guns which resulted in the tires of the vehicle bursting, and the driver losing control of the car. This forced the car to suddenly stop,” Gobir, one of his sons had said.

“The bandits abducted the district head and his driver who happens to be his biological son.”

The abductors few days after the incident requested the sum of N1 billion as ransom for the release of the victims.

In the video released online, the monarch speaking in the Hausa language narrated how they were kidnapped by the terrorists.

He said their lives are in danger in the hands of their abductors, adding that they had been suffering in the forests where they are currently held.

Pleading for help, he urged the government to urgently come to their rescue.

Also in the video, one of the gunmen can be heard speaking in Hausa dictating to the victims what to say.



