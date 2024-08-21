Atiku Hosts El-Rufai, Lamido, Tinubu’s NSA, Ribadu, Others in Abuja

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar received a delegation led by immediate past Kaduna State governor Nasir el-Rufai, who visited him in his Asokoro, Abuja, residence on Wednesday.

The delegation was there to solicit his daughter’s hand in marriage.

They came on behalf of the family of Kashim Imam, which is bidding to marry Hafsatu.

In the delegation were the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; former governors of Jigawa and Sokoto states, Sule Lamido and Aminu Tambuwal, respectively.

AbdulRasheed Shehu, Special Assistant (Broadcast Media) to the former vice president, posted a short press release on his X handle, disclosing the meeting.

The media aide posted: “His Excellency Atiku Abubakar welcomed the family of Kashim Imam, led by former Kaduna State Governor Nasiru El-Rufai, to his Asokoro residence.

“The delegation came to formally request the hand of his daughter, Hafsat Atiku Abubakar, in marriage.

“Prominent dignitaries at the event include the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and former governors Sule Lamido of Jigawa State and Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, among others.

“The mini-gathering was a testament to the esteem in which His Excellency Atiku Abubakar is held and the significance of the occasion.”



