Breaking: FG Increases International Passport Fees

byCKN NEWS -
The Federal Government has announced a hike in the cost of obtaining Nigeria’s international passport.

Spokesman of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), DCI Kenneth Udo, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday night in Abuja, said the move is “part of efforts to maintain the quality and integrity of the Nigerian Standard Passport.”

According to him, the new charges take effect from 1st September, 2024.

“Based on the review, the 32-page passport booklet with a 5-year validity previously charged at Thirty-five Thousand Naira (N35,000.00) will now be Fifty Thousand Naira (N50,000.00) only, while the 64-page passport booklet with a 10-year validity, which was Seventy Thousand Naira (N70,000.00), will now be One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000.00) only.

