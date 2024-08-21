Former ICPC Chairman, Justice Ayoola Is Dead

The Nigerian judiciary has lost a shining star with the passing of Hon. Justice Emmanuel by Olayinka Ayoola (JSC, rtd), a retired Justice of the Supreme Court.

Ayoola was said to have died at the age of 90 on Tuesday.

The Ayoola family announced his demise with gratitude to God for a life well lived.

Justice Ayoola was a highly respected jurist known for his brilliance, integrity, and commitment to justice.

He served the nation with distinction, leaving an indelible mark on the judiciary.

His contributions to the development of Nigerian law and jurisprudence will be deeply missed. The legal community and beyond will mourn the loss of this judicial icon.

The family has expressed gratitude for the outpouring of tributes and condolences, celebrating a life dedicated to service and the pursuit of justice.

Rest in peace, Hon. Justice Emmanuel Olayinka Ayoola (JSC, rtd). Your legacy will live on.