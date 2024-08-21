Nigerian Striker Dies In Tragic Car Crash Few Weeks After Arriving Club In Cyprus

Twenty-year-old Nigerian striker, Paul Julius has passed on in a car crash just weeks after joining Cypriot club.

The club Enosis Neon Paralimni FC (ENP) announced the demise in a statement.

It reads: “It is with deep sadness and pain that we express our sincere condolences on the unexpected loss of our footballer Paul Julius.”

The talented striker joined ENP with the intention of making a significant impact on the Cypriot football landscape only three weeks prior to the car accident

The President, Board of directors and employees of AEL Limassol, a significant Cypriot club, also expressed their deepest sympathies to Julius’s family and the ENP community.

Several Greek teams also sent their sympathies, as the football community has come together in solidarity.



