I Only Have Sex With Married Men Not Singles..Nollywood Actress Boasts

Controversial actress, Esther Nwachukwu, has claimed that lazy married men don’t last on bed.

Nwachukwu made this disclosure during a recent episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, where she said she doesn’t have sex with single guys.

“I don’t have sex with single guys.I go for married men. Married men are more mature.They understand you.

Some lazy married men don’t last in bed because they want to save their strength so that their wives won’t know they have had sex outside”.

Nwachukwu also added that she doesn’t care if a man cheats on her, as long as he is rich and gives her money.

“I don’t care if a man cheats on me as long as he gives me money.Money is love.I don’t mind if a man beats me as long as he gives me money.

’E go better’ is not love.In this generation, women love money more than love.I need to elevate myself.I wasn’t born with poverty”.

The outspoken role interpreter also revealed that she is available to marry a man that has six wives.

“I am available to marry a man that has six wives, I just want to be comfortable.I am coming from a poor background so I cannot end up in a poor home.I can only marry an average man if he knows how to make love”.







