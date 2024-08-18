BBNaija: Chinwe Misses "Period" After Bathroom Sex Romp With Zion

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season nine housemate Chinwe has ignited pregnancy rumour after revealing that her period is late.

During a conversation with fellow housemate Rhuthee on Friday, Chinwe admitted, “I am feeling nauseous, and my period is late, I just tire.”

This revelation comes after Chinwe and her boyfriend Zion were caught in a steamy bathroom encounter on Tuesday.

Zion, in a conversation with Fairme on Wednesday, spilled intimate details about his relationship with Chinwe. He disclosed that they have been sexually active since the first week of the show, attributing it to the cold in the house.

He went on to recount their first intimate moment which took place in the bedroom and even woke Rhuthee from her sleep.

“Me and Chinwe enter inside bathroom go run am. I no wan do am before because we don already run am inside room that first week wey we come but noise kon much.

“Even Ruth wake up sef. Na morning she kon dey tell us sey na why she wake up. I kon sey this time, if at all, na inside bathroom.

“We kon go inside bathroom run am. Guy the way I burst ehn,” he explained.



