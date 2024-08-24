Heartland FC Coach Dies In Road Accident, Players Injured





Heartland FC Coach Christian Obi Dies is dead

He died on Friday from a road accident collision en route Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

A statement by Heartland Media on Saturday said he died on Friday from a road accident collision en route Abakaliki, Ebonyi State on his way to participate in the TICO/SELECT Ifeanyi Ekwueme Pre season Tournament.

It said, “With sadness in our heart and with total submission to the will of God, Heartland FC is announcing the death of Christian Power Obi who died on Friday 23rd August, 2024 from a road accident en route Abakaliki, Ebonyi State to participate in the TICO/SELECT Ifeanyi Ekwueme Preseason Tournament.

“The heartbreaking day saw the Heartland FC team departing the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri for the pre season Tournament with enthusiasm at around 3:30pm in three vehicles but at about some minutes after 4pm, one of the vehicles rammed into a carelessly parked truck in its attempt to evade an oncoming vehicle.

“The driver tried as he could but the impact of the collision caused a sudden shock to our coach, Christian Obi who was unconscious with a slight injury to his right leg upon evacuation from the badly affected part of the bus.

“Coach Obi and other injured players were rushed to the nearby hospital at Okwelle in Onuimo LGA of Imo State but despite the best efforts of the medical personnel our revered coach gave up the ghost.

“Words alone cannot fully capture how the news of his death has thrown everyone at the club into deep mourning because of how precious Coach Obi was to the club.

“His name would continue to remain etched in the history of the club following the club’s unbeaten run in the Nigeria National League throughout the 2022-23 season a feat that culminated in the club winning the NNL Super 8 in Asaba, Delta State.

“We appreciate the concerns from all and sundry on the unfortunate incident but the club demands that its privacy and that of the Late Obi’s family be respected during this dark period. The club will not be making further statements for the time being.



