Revealed: Why Social Media Whistle-blower, PIDOM Was Arrested

More information has been gathered on the real identity of PIDOM and why he is held by the Nigeria Police-National Cybercrime Center (NPF-NCCC).

PIDOM, was arrested by suspected federal government agents.

Information has revealed that the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, was investigating PIDOM.

Also, an investigative journalist, David Hundeyin, who has been handling the X account of PIDOM, on Friday evening, disclosed that the whistleblower was detained by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID).

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity told the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) that Isaac Bristol, a Rivers State resident, is suspected to be behind the PIDOMNigeria X account.

According to FIJ, PIDOM was tracked and arrested by NPF-NCCC for publishing classified documents and also accused of terrorism.

“The police received petitions against him, but it was the Nigeria Police Force National Cyber Crime Centre (NPF-NCCC) that tracked and apprehended him.

“From the petitions, the biggest allegations against him are a breach of the Official Secrets Act (OSA) and terrorism financing.

“They also accused him of espionage, treasonable felony, computer wire fraud and unauthorized removal of classified documents,” the source said.

The source also confirmed an earlier report by Naija News that PIDOM is in FCID custody.

“He is not in the custody of the NSA, but the NSA is investigating him,” the insider explained.

Speaking on what may be the fate of Isaac Bristol, the source added, “Right now, he is at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) at the behest of the NPF-NCCC, and every security agency will want a bite of the cookie now that they know where he is.”

Police Response

Officials from the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) have apprehended Bristol Tamunobiefiri, also known as PIDOM.

The arrest took place on August 5, 2024, in his hotel room in Rivers State.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobion said he was arrested on allegations of “committing serious offences that undermine the integrity of government operations”.

The statement added that there were several allegations levelled against the suspect, including unlawful possession, leakages of classified documents, cyber-related offences, and others.

“We will do due diligence in carrying out a thorough investigation into the cases.”

The statement further added that the force will leave no stone unturned to continually enforce the law and bequeath to Nigerians a more secure nation.

The confirmation comes after investigative journalist, David Hundeyin, revealed that the anonymous whistleblower on X.com, 99% Oppressed, who tweets as #PIDOMNIGERIA, is alive in police custody and will be arraigned in court next week.

Recall that in an article titled “SOS Alert: PIDOM NIGERIA Is Missing (And I Think We May Know Who Has Him),” Hundeyin had earlier announced his disappearance, alleging the involvement of Nigerian authorities.

His post sparked concern among the Nigerian online community, prompting a trending campaign on X.com calling for the whereabouts and release of PIDOM Nigeria using hashtags like #PIDOM, #FreePidom, and #WhereisPidom, among others.



