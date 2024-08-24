Chicken Seller Attempts Suicide Over N1.2m Debt In Anambra





A 27-year old man Alozie John has allegedly attempted to take his life over a debt of N1.2m to a livestock supplier in Umunnachi in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement, explaiend the victim, a native of Ebonyi State who deals with live chicken reportedly drank poisonous substance hoping for breath his last.

He however said the man was rescued, rendered medical assistance and kept in safe custody for monitoring.





According to him: “On 23/8/2024 Anambra Police rescued a young man who attempted to take his own life. He was debriefed, rendered medical assistance and kept in safe custody for monitoring.

“The young man, who was later identified as Alozie John ‘m’ aged 27years from Isielu LGA Ebonyi State but lives in Umunnachi, Dunukofia LGA, WhatsApp message was intercepted when he engaged the Command on a chat that he drank a poisonous substance hoping for death because of indebtedness of One million, two hundred thousand Naira to his supplier of livestock products.

“He further confessed that he deals with selling live chicken and after he took the harmful chemical did not feel otherwise.

“Meanwhile, his mother was contacted, and she is currently assisting the Police with evaluation, references and transfer to a better facility for proper and other necessary care of the boy.”







