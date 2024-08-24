Another Okada Rider Slaughtered In Ondo..3rd In One Month

byCKN NEWS -
Another Okada rider Yakubu was, on Friday,  found dead along Arigidi Okeagbe Road. 

His throat was slit open and his motorcycle stolen. 

Last month, two okada riders were killed along the same axis. 

It was operatives of the Ondo Amotekun Corps that took his corpse to the mortuary.. 

Traditional rulers in the area had earlier held a meeting at Ogbagi Akoko on the killings of motorcyclists in Akoko area. 

They called for the setting up of a special task force in the area. 

Ondo Police spokesman, Funmilayo Odunlami, could not be reached for comments.


