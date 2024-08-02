Day 1 : Ebun Adegboruwa Commends Protesters

SALUTE TO COURAGE

On August 1, 2024, Nigerians from all walks of life, people from across every divide, North and South, East and West, Christians, Moslems and Traditionalists, all trooped out in response to the call for protests to #EndBadGovernance in Nigeria. Despite the threats, intimidation and harassment by authorities of the ruling government and their security apparatus, the people came out in their large numbers to speak against the suffering, hunger and poverty imposed on them by the administration of President Tinubu.

In this regard, I salute the courage and resilience of all Nigerians. Even those who could not make it to the streets stayed at home in form of civil disobedience. Most offices were shut, markets closed and the streets deserted, in solidarity with the protesters.

PEACEFUL OUTINGS

The situation has so far been largely peaceful, especially in Lagos and Abuja. Pockets of skirmishes in some parts of the nation were said to be due mainly to the provocation of the security agencies. Notwithstanding that, the protests were largely successful, well coordinated and on target.

I commend the organizers of the protests, for their maturity and peaceful management of the events. I also commend the press for being alert to their responsibilities to cover the events and to give accurate reporting to the people. This should continue.

APPEAL TO SECURITY AGENCIES

I hereby passionately appeal to all security and law enforcement agencies to follow acceptable standards of handling civil protests, in such a way as to avoid bloodshed or loss of lives. The responsibility imposed upon all security agencies is to provide coverage for the peaceful protesters and to avoid all provocative actions that may escalate into uncomfortable fracas.

NEED FOR GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

I appeal to the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and all Governors who have procured various court orders to frustrate the peaceful protests to provide transportation by way of mass transit buses to assist citizens in achieving due exercise of their fundamental rights.

In addition, government should urgently identify and hold accountable any police or law enforcement officer that may have been found culpable to violate the rights of the peaceful protesters, especially in locations where it has been reported that protesters were wounded and shot dead.

PROTESTERS TO CONTINUE IN PEACEFUL OUTINGS

I urge the organizers of the nationwide protests to continue in the same peaceful manner that we have all witnessed today and to refrain from all actions that may lead to violence or a breakdown of law and order.

GOVERNMENT SHOULD FACILITATE DIALOGUE

By now, I expect that the federal and state governments would have set up the machineries for genuine and meaningful dialogue with the protesters, with a view to addressing the issues raised in their demands.

It will be the height of leadership insensitivity for the governing to remain silent and pretend that all is well.

CONCLUSION

I urge Nigerians to continue to show support and solidarity for the peaceful protests as part of the strategy to liberate our dear country from the hunger, suffering and bad governance forcefully imposed upon us by those who were elected to better our lives, but who have turned around to do the opposite.

A people United can never be defeated.

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN

01/08/2024