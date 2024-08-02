COSON , KSA , Charles Okafor Others Pay Tribute To Onyeka Onwenu

ONYEKA ONWENU: FLAGS FLY AT HALF MAST AT COSON HOUSE IN CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE OF THE LEGENDARY MUSIC STAR.

All flags at COSON House in Ikeja, the headquarters of Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), Nigeria’s biggest copyright collective management organization, are now flying at half-mast in honour of the iconic Nigerian singer, composer and former member of the COSON Boatd, Onyeka Onwenu, who just passed on at the age of 72.

A condolence register has also been opened at the reception of COSON House for all those who want to pay tribute to the memory of one of the greatest female artistes Nigeria has ever produced.

Reacting to her death, Chief Tony Okoroji, Chairman of COSON, said that he was deeply shocked and completely devastated at the news of the death of the iconic singer.

Said Okoroji, “This is shocking beyond words. Despite our differences in recent times, everyone knows that Onyeka was my dear friend and worked very closely with me in promoting the Nigerian music industry. She was my Vice President while I was President of PMAN. She served on my Board at the period I was Chairman of Performing & Mechanical Rights Society (PMRS). Onyeka also served on the Board of COSON with me as Chairman.

Paying tribute to her, Chief Okoroji said, “Onyeka Onwenu was an incredibly talented Nigerian woman in many ways. Her passion for excellence remains unequalled”.

Chief Okoroji was emphatic that Nigeria will have other successful female singers but Nigeria will never have another Onyeka Onwenu. The COSON Chairman said, “the Nigerian creative family has lost a colossus. The Nigerian nation has lost an icon”.

Onyeka Onwenu, the elegant stallion, as she was referred to by her many fans, was a member of the founding Board of COSON. The Board, management, staff and the thousands of members of COSON mourn the legend and will do whatever is necessary to ensure that she is buried like the queen that she was.





KSA TRIBUTE

With deep shock and utmost bewilderment, I hereby express sincere condolences at the instance of the loss of a Compatriot in Music; Our beloved "*Elegant Stallion*" Onyeka Onwenu whose passage was announced after the fulfilment of a lifetime Passion and a Race that was ran successfully with all her might.

May the Almighty God grant the repose of her gentle Soul and also the grace to be part of the "Angelic Voices" in Paradise. May God grant her imediate Family and the Music Family that She left behind, the fortitude to bear this great loss. (Amen). Rest in Perfect Peace Onyeka! -

King Sunny Ade





ACTOR CHARLES OKAFOR TRIBUTE

"MY SONG BURSTS, FOR ONYEKA ."

A DIRGE BY CHARLES OKAFOR ,IN TRIBUTE TO THE DEPARTED SONGBIRD AND ROLE INTERPRETER,ONYEKA ONWENU.

My ears trained in the direction of that daintly,sonorous song, as it wafted out of nature's womb.

Soon, I am invaded by other adherent feet who,like me,are roused by the elegant stallion.

The image,from a distance,seem hazy,but,shortly,all is clear.all is known.

Aha, it is,as I,we,thought,indeed,Onyeka.

Dance is the active assemblying of the totality of the Being Essence.

Onyeka,by her song,teaches us this.

She retreats,momentarily.So do I,we.

Again,Onyeka emerges,this time,not a song bird.She is mother,in a role play,to me and another,in a state of imposed derangement,as told by man's inhumanity to man.

The story is told in CONSPIRACY.

And then,OMALINZE,and then,many more.

All ears,again,are trained in the direction of ...no,not a sonorous voice.

A wailing it is.

The gathering,no,not for glad tidings.

ONYEKA, the elegant stallion,sings no more.

the birds take flight;the seas dry up; the earth melts;my,our pain soar.

Death deals,fatally,upon this songbird,as early as seven seasons and two.How early to deal, when the songbird rouses humanity,each time, from it's slumber,pain,injustice,despair and gloom.

I,we,go back to sleep.

Who shall awake me,us,to the congregating of community?

I,we,shall,yet strain,in deep reflection,to hear,it's all a bad dream.The songbird is alive and well.Is she?

My Song Bursts for ONYEKA.

Adieu, Izu Nwanne,the Woman.