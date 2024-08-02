Revealed : Househelp Admits Killing Justice Ajumogobia’s Daughter In Lagos









One of the domestic workers of Aribemchukwu, the slain daughter of Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, has owned up to being involved in the murder of her boss, a police source exclusively disclosed on Thursday.

It was reported that the deceased, popularly called Chuchu, was reportedly killed in her Parkview Estate residence in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

Although a family source said she was killed Tuesday night, her lifeless body was discovered on Wednesday morning outside the gate of her residence.

Her three domestic employees, which included the house help, a security guard, and a driver, were, however, arrested in connection to the murder.

Providing updates on the findings made so far, a police source who craved not to be mentioned as he was not authorised to speak on the matter said the house help confessed to the crime during interrogation.

The source also clarified that the deceased was murdered inside her room, and her body was thereafter dragged from the spot outside the gate where it was dumped.

According to the source, the suspects attempted to clean up the blood stains but missed some spots because the act was perpetrated at night.

“The deceased was killed in her room and her body was dragged to the front of the gate to make it look like she was killed on the spot. After that, all the blood stains were carefully cleaned but still, they missed some spots. They did not clean it well because it happened at night.”

“The house help did not deny what happened. She said, ‘We do am, na we do am’, during an interrogation and everything she said tallied with the evidence on the ground.” the police source disclosed.

The suspects were also said to have immediately packed all the valuables of the deceased after killing their boss.

The source also confirmed that the three domestic workers were employed at the same time a week before the incident.

Until her death, the late Aribemchukwu was a doctor and had recently married.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said investigations were still ongoing.

He said, “Investigations are still ongoing on the incident. We will provide updates as soon as there are more developments.”