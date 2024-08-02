Breaking: Body Of Kidnapped Former House Of Reps Member, Joan Mrakpor Found

The body of a former member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal constituency in the federal house of representatives Joan Mrakpor has been found 

CKNNews gathered that her body was found  dumped around the Onitsha end of the Niger Bridge

A source with knowledge of the development who asked not to be identified said her remains were found with heavy bruises, suggesting she was brutalised and tortured before her death

 “She was found dead and fully stripped with severe wounds around 7.30 pm Thursday. I think she was battered to death,” the source said

The politician was kidnapped two days ago in Asaba, the Delta State capital by the gunmen.

Her Police orderly was also killed in the process 

More details later 

