Cuban President Confers National Medal Of Honour On Wole Soyinka

Wole Soyinka, Nigerian writer and Nobel Prize in Literature, received today at Casa de las Americas the Haydee Santamaria Medal, awarded by Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, on behalf of Cuba and at the proposal of the Minister of Culture.

As reported by the Presidency on X, Jorge Fornet, director of the Center for Literary Research of Casa de las Americas, in his remarks of praise, said that awarding Soyinka the medal that bears the name of that extraordinary woman is an act of justice that honors us.

After the ceremony, Diaz-Canel held a meeting with Soyinka, where he thanked her for his visit in such a complex moment for Cuba.

It is the visit of a brother who has always been fighting for the most just causes, the president noted.

The Haydee Santamaria Medal is conferred to national and foreign citizens and groups who, over the years, have shared the main objectives of the Casa: the enrichment, defense and integration of the genuine cultures of our region and the entire South.

This event also celebrates Wole Soyinka's 90th birthday and the 60th anniversary of his first visit to Cuba, where he has returned on several occasions.





The Nobel Laureate in Literature, who during the tribute had stated that “Cuba is also my home”, referred during the meeting to the strong ties that unite the island and Africa

Also awarded Cuba’s Union of Writers and Artists’s international prize

The 63rd anniversary of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba coincided on Thursday with the presentation of the organisation’s Dulce María Loynaz International Prize to the Nigerian poet and 1986 Nobel Prize winner in Literature, Wole Soyinka, who, on receiving the prize from the president of Uneac, Marta Bonet, expressed his happiness and also his heart at being back in the bosom of a creative family.

The Nobel Laureate in Literature (1986) confessed to having had great political and cultural adventures in Cuba, recognising the indispensable role played by the Antillean nation in the liberation of the African continent, something that, according to the critic and essayist, we must not allow ourselves to forget, because Cuba has shown that both the pen and the weapons of liberation count in achieving the sovereignty and self-determination of our peoples.

Shortly before the award ceremony, theatre critic and theorist Omar Valiño described Soyinka in his eulogy as a «consistent man», highlighting the sincerity and intelligence of his work, which draws on the ancestral wisdom of Yoruba culture.

The director of the José Martí National Library of Cuba, in a cultural ceremony in front of writers and artists, recalled the words of the Nigerian poet when he said that «as is well known, Cuba is part of the African continent by will, not by chance», so his vision – he said – adjusts a geography beyond the physical space, synthesising the centuries-old relationship between Mother Africa and the Caribbean island.

«His phrase, like no other, sums up the bond of solidarity and detachment that Fidel and the Revolution have maintained for the benefit of the black continent, through a military, medical and educational epic that has gone down in history.»

Wole Soyinka’s political or civil struggles, which once cost him persecution or imprisonment, are a landmark for present and future generations, so it is a priceless privilege to have him among Cubans and Africans today.

Sourcec: cubanew/acn