Army Arrest Four Suspects Behind Kidnap Of Army General In Imo , Recover N5m Ransom

The Nigerian Army in Imo State, have arrested four suspects connected to the kidnapping of retired Major General Richard Duru, seizing a bribe of N5,048,105, three vehicles, six laptops, and a cash-counting machine.

It was not clear if the Army General who was abducted several months was rescued during the operation

Also in Anambra State, troops apprehended a notorious IPOB/ESN member, Sunday Ofordimze Asika, recovering six cartridges, five machetes, a laptop, a vehicle, and assorted charms.

While in Cross River State, troops intercepted an automated wooden boat used by armed criminals, recovering a pump-action rifle, three cartridges, a 40 HP boat engine, and N50,500.

These operations according to the military demonstrates the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to ensuring national security and protecting citizens. With their professionalism and vigilance, troops continue to execute their duties with unrelenting resolve.