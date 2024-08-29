Army Arrest Four Suspects Behind Kidnap Of Army General In Imo , Recover N5m Ransom

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Nigerian Army in Imo State, have arrested four suspects connected to the kidnapping of retired Major General Richard Duru, seizing a bribe of N5,048,105, three vehicles, six laptops, and a cash-counting machine.

It was not clear if the Army General who was abducted several months was rescued during the operation 

Also in Anambra State, troops apprehended a notorious IPOB/ESN member, Sunday Ofordimze Asika, recovering six cartridges, five machetes, a laptop, a vehicle, and assorted charms.

While in Cross River State, troops intercepted an automated wooden boat used by armed criminals, recovering a pump-action rifle, three cartridges, a 40 HP boat engine, and N50,500.

These operations according to the military demonstrates the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to ensuring national security and protecting citizens. With their professionalism and vigilance, troops continue to execute their duties with unrelenting resolve.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال