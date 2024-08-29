Canada Ends Policy Allowing Visitor Visa Holders To Apply For Work Permits





Holders of Canadian visitor visas will not be able to apply for a work permit within the country.

This is coming amidst recent immigration reforms that have sparked protests, especially amongst international students.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada in a statement on Wednesday said it will discontinue the policy that allows visitors to get a work permit with immediate effect.

“While the temporary policy was set to expire on February 28, 2025, IRCC is ending the policy as part of our overall efforts to recalibrate the number of temporary residents in Canada and preserve the integrity of the immigration system,” the statement read.

The policy was introduced in August 2020 to assist visitors in Canada who were unable to return home because of border closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors could apply for a work permit without having to leave Canada. Also, anyone who had held a work permit within the preceding 12 months but had changed their immigration status to “visitor” became eligible to “work legally in Canada while waiting for a decision on their new work permit application.”

However, the IRCC said that “some bad actors were using the policy to mislead foreign nationals into working in Canada without authorization.”

It, however, said it will continue to process applications submitted before August 28, 2024, under the policy.”

Tensions heightened earlier this week when tens of thousands of international students took to the streets across Canada to protest against new immigration policies introduced by the federal government that could see about 70,000 of them deported.

As of 2023, international students made up 37 per cent of study visa holders in Canada.

However, the recent cap on student visas is expected to reduce the intake of foreign students by 35 per cent, a move the government argues is necessary to alleviate pressures on housing, unemployment, and public services.

In June, the Canadian government further tightened regulations by announcing that foreign nationals would no longer be able to apply for a PGWP at the border.

This decision has sparked fears among students who are concerned about their future in Canada.

Student advocacy groups, including the Naujawan Support Network, have warned that many international graduates could face deportation once their work permits expire at the end of the year.



