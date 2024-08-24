Bandits Told Us Sokoto Lawmaker Paid Them N5m To Abduct My Father..Murdered Monarch's Son

Following the abduction and murder of Alhaji Isa Muhammad Bawa, the late Sarkin Gobir of Gatawa District, his son has alleged that a sitting member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Hon. Aminu Boza was involved in the plot.

According to the son, the bandits who abducted and killed his father revealed that Boza provided them with crucial information and paid them N5 million to carry out the kidnapping.

In a video, the son of the late Bawa is seen lying on a sickbed while receiving treatment, recounting the details of the confession by the bandits.

“The bandits said in front of me that Aminu Boza was the one who gave them the guns to kidnap us. They were given the weapons during the campaign period, and they told my father that they did not know him from anywhere but were paid N5 million to kidnap him.”

Reacting in a viral audio, Boza denied any involvement in criminal activities or association with the bandits.

Instead, he vowed to continue fighting against banditry.

“I am declaring to the whole world that these allegations will never discourage me from fighting against banditry,” he said.

He said further, “As I have always said, we need to unite and eliminate these bandits to achieve lasting peace.

“Until now, I have consistently urged the government not to negotiate with them. These bandits are criminals and cannot be trusted. I understand that fighting the bandits will not be easy, but if it costs my life, I will be content knowing I did everything to satisfy my conscience.”