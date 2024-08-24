Crisis Hits PMAN :NWC Suspends Pretty As President, Sunny Neji Takes Over..No , They're Owing Me N297m , Pretty

The National Working Committee of the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has announced the indefinite suspension of Pretty Okafor as President of the association, effective immediately.

PMAN, in a statement made available to CKNNews on Friday, said the suspension follows a comprehensive investigation into Mr. Okafor’s actions, which were found to be in gross violation of its Constitution and financial regulations.





According to the group, the infractions leading to Mr. Okafor’s suspension include unconstitutional actions, financial misconduct and violation of constitutional duties.

The statement noted that in the interim, Sunny Neji, who has served as the 1st Vice President, will assume the role of Acting President of PMAN in accordance with the PMAN Constitution.

Other members of the interim committee includes Ruggedman , Itodo etc

PRETTY REPLIES

Pretty Okafor has said his suspension as the President of the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN) by the National Working Committee, was a case of “greed and selfishness”.

The embattled former musician made this known in a recorded video sent to Channels Television in response to allegations of unconstitutional actions, financial misconduct and violation of constitutional duties levelled against him.

The National Working Committee had in a statement on Friday announced the indefinite suspension of Okafor with immediate effect.

The statement also noted that in the interim, Sunny Neji, who has served as the 1st Vice President, will assume the role of Acting President of PMAN under the PMAN Constitution.

Reacting, however, Okafor in the five-minute video alleged his suspension among other reasons, was because he had refused to “share” money meant for the purchase of studio equipment.

He also related how members of the association’s exco had wanted to cut corners regarding the PMAN estate.

Read Full Response Below:

The NATIONAL WORKING COMMITTEE

PERFORMING MUSICIANS EMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA

Dear NWC

SUBJECT: Re: QUERY REGARDING ALLEGED MISCONDUCT AND VIOLATIONS

Trust this letter meets you all well.

First I find this query a disturbing situation because for the first time ever in PMAN, I Pretty asked for a loan and it was transferred and I received this letter a few days after, it’s shocking to me because for years I have been using my personal funds in running PMAN from inception even till the courts gave us legalities to operate, nobody sent a query letter, nobody gives any updates on what PMAN is owing, even the past money I’m being owed nobody sends any reminders or apologies for moneys not yet paid to me yet, you all know I run this Association with my personal funds, but the moment I have an emergency this letter springs forth. How much is PMAN owing me compared to a loan I took not that I misappropriated funds needed.

Is it out of place to request for an I OWE YOU to also pursue PMAN’s business outside Nigeria?

You all are aware of the Afrobeats and Nollywood festival, which we did a press conference with the Canadian ambassador at the PMAN office and also with our American partner at two different times in the PMAN office which was organized with my OWN personal funds, it’s quite interesting no one asked where the funds came from.

You all are aware that I have not even collected my commission from PMAN deal which 30% was approved by NWC for the funds I brought on the purchase of the PMAN building in Chevron , Lekki Lagos which is for the Total sum of N650m naira which the total sum of N192m is my 30% commission.

You all are also aware that I have not collected the 30% commission of the Abuja land development and premium payment from Olusco heritage properties in the JV signed agreement which is N350m and the N105m is the 30% PMAN Owes me.

Who is paying me for my commissions? You all begged for me to please hold off till another funds come in, can I ask also who has been bringing in these funds, these commissions are also on hold, waiting for me to bring in more money before I’m able to collect my complete commissions in full.

I keep initiating ideas and businesses to bring in funds so that I can get fully paid.

So if PMAN is owing Pretty Okafor the Total sum of N297m, is it out of place that I requested the General Secretary to give me a loan from the Registration account pending when Olusco makes his final payment because the initial deposit from Olusco was channelled to the purchase of the PMAN Radio station equipment and there’s no way I would have taken my commission from that.

Again I requested that the General Secretary to make available the loan because he was also aware that I have money coming in tranches which he was among the people that facilitated that transaction for me in Abuja and he is also aware that I will get N75m from that my personal transaction, which the first tranche was paid and it was also channelled to this same PMAN official business Trip Abroad.

With this explanation, there’s is no doubt that the money was a loan pending when my personal payment comes in and also with the believe that PMAN is owing me over N297m as my 30% commissions on the several projects i initiated and the funds that was brought in by Pretty Okafor personally.

I would also like to state and remind this great Association and Executives that all the Members of the NWC took Loans from PMAN several months ago and have not yet paid back and they even took I owe you to purchase PMAN election forms which I did not authorize. So I did not do anything out of the ordinary.

The NWC has not been reporting to work for close to a year now because I insisted that they will bring in businesses to PMAN because it was very obvious that the Excos were not interested in bringing in businesses. So at what point should I tell NWC that has never been to the office this year about the emergency loan. Also remember I’m taking a loan from my money been Owed to me by PMAN.

The NWC can not go on the trip with me because they can’t fund themselves and they have never been present at the office, the General Secretary can not go on the trip with me because he is only person that can run the office when I’m not around.

We have a funder coming to visit the office from Brazil for the Abuja and Lagos projects, the GS must be available to direct the meetings while I’m away on a business trip.

The people that are travelling with me are the same people that have being working with me from 2014 before I selected the NWC in 2015. In 2017 I left my former team and got Canadian Visas for all the NWC .

These people I got Visas for now have been working on all PMAN projects till date, The likes of phantom, Ayoola Sadare ,Oluwafemi Emmanuel, Deji Laurent Kora ,Grace Teyibo and they are willing to pay their own flights and accommodations to attend all the meetings in Spain in discussions of the Afrobeats and Nollywood festival happening in summer 2025.

PMAN doesn’t have the budget to accommodate my trip and none of the NWC can afford to make their own sacrifices to meet up the demand of the meetings outside Nigeria since they have not stepped foot to the office for almost one year and I must go with people to represent the Union as a team.

This festival is Next year, then, we can close down the office and Travel. I advice that anyone interested in summer in Spain 2025 starts now to run their account for Visas and save money for their tickets.

General Secretary has the breakdown of the profit on conclusions of the tour next year.

At the time the Registrar of trade Union called and demanded to intervene in what he thinks is a problem, I was already on the verge of traveling and I also mentioned that to him about my traveling to the Registrar because I have the voice recording.

Since I’m already off for the business meetings every one should wait till I come back.

I requested for a loan from the only NWC still coming to the office, I don’t see anything illegal anymore waiting after all I worked all alone for one year without the suggestion and input of the NWC.

Even if, I had wanted to bring the Registrar for the short meeting, who is sponsoring this trip? PMAN?

From which funds, we do not have a budget for his trip because I was already channelling all my personal funds to the abroad trip.

Again None of the NWC can afford flight tickets and accommodations for the Registrar

If the NWC have not been to the office for the past one year, what is the urgency or Hurry to have the meeting now when everyone knows that I will be back in a few weeks to the country.

I believe I did not leave any of your questions unanswered.

Thank you and have a pleasant day.

Yours Sincerely,

Pretty Okafor

National President (PMAN)

Cc Registera of trade Union

Cc NWC

Cc PMAN legal Adviser







