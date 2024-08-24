Thugs Attack Kogi SDP’s Ajaka After Supreme Court's Verdict

Pandemonium broke out yesterday on the premises of the Supreme Court Abuja soon after the apex court upheld the November 11 2023 election of Ahmed Ododo as Kogi State governor.

Suspected thugs rushed at Yakubu Muritala Ajaka ,the petitioner/appellant in the case against Ododo, booing and throwing objects at him.

Ajaka, whose petition against Ododo had earlier suffered dismissal at the tribunal and the Appeal Court, was at the Supreme Court yesterday to hear the final judgement which did not go as he expected.

He was met outside the courtroom by scores of thugs who sought to assault him.

He was, however, hurriedly surrounded by his own supporters and aides who hurried him into his SUV which zoomed out of the premises.

But Ododo’s party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State said it was SDP supporters that launched violent attacks on its own (APC’s) supporters.

Kingsley Fanwo, Director, Media and Publicity of the State APC condemned the attack on APC supporters ,saying “the attacks reportedly began when supporters of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) started hurling stones, bottles, and plastic containers at APC supporters and leaders immediately after the Supreme Court delivered its judgment affirming Governor Usman Ododo as the duly elected governor of Kogi State.”

He added: “During the ruling, the court had advised all parties and their supporters present in the courtroom to remain seated until all matters before it were fully addressed. However, the SDP candidate, Murtala Ajaka, ignored this advice and left the courtroom with his supporters as soon as the judgment was pronounced against him.

“Upon noticing the jubilant APC members within the court premises, Ajaka’s supporters allegedly unleashed violence, attacking the celebrating APC members and causing significant disruption.

“The APC in Kogi State has condemned these actions, describing them as undemocratic and uncivilised.”