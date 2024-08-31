APRA Decries Terror Attack In Burkina Faso

APRA decries the terror attack in Burkina Faso, concerned about spread of mpox in DRC and the frightening flooding in Sudan

The African Public Relations Association (APRA) earnestly condemns the recent terror attack in the Burkinabe town of Barsalogho in the Sanmatenga Province of the Republic, which has killed so many people and injured scores of persons.

APRA is greatly concerned about the increasing terror attacks in Burkina Faso and in other parts of Africa. The umbrella body of practitioners and professionals of public relations in Africa hereby calls for cessation of all forms of attacks, especially on unarmed people. We call for dialogue as a more civil approach to resolving conflicts instead of violent attacks leading to destruction and catastrophic outcomes that leave the continent more devastated.

We are gravely disturbed by this recent attack in Burkina Faso, coming on the heels of the death of over 500 persons due to mpox scourge caused by the monkeypox virus ravaging the Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC, the hotbed of the health crisis; and the distressing floods caused by the collapse of the Arba’at Dam in the east of the Republic of Sudan, destroying or impacting about 70 communities and affecting telecommunication infrastructure and other utilities. These and many emergent humanitarian crises in Africa have been overwhelming enough for a great but challenged continent. Therefore, entrenched terror attacks can only worsen efforts at restoring the glory of the continent.

As a body of communication managers, APRA iterates its call for increased, sincere and responsible conversation and concrete actions among state actors and other stakeholders in Africa to address these and future challenges, many of which are heralded by warning signs. Therefore, APRA calls on the World Health Organisation (WHO) to resume and strengthen collaboration with the government and people of DRC. It is evident that mpox is yet to be defeated as an existential global health issue.

APRA stands in solidarity with the Governments and people of Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Sudan. We commiserate with those who have lost family members and friends in these circumstances. We also wish those injured and displaced a speedy recovery.

Omoniyi Ibietan, Ph.D., fnipr, FAPRA

Secretary General, APRA