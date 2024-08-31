Four Suspects Arrested For Demanding $1m On Behalf Of EFCC Chairman Olukoyede

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested four men for allegedly impersonating Ola Olukoyede, chair of the anti-graft agency.

In a statement by Dele Oyewale, EFCC spokesperson, the suspects—Ojobo Joshua, Aliyu Hashim, Thomas Oduh and Paul Ogiji—were arrested on Wednesday at Gimbiya Street, Garki and Apo Legislative Quarters, Abuja.

They were alleged to have contacted Mohammed Bello-Koko, a former managing director of the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), claiming his indictment in some phoney investigative activities of the EFCC during his tenure. 

“They alleged that Olukoyede was ready to give him a soft landing for $1 million or risk being arrested and prosecuted,” the statement reads.

“On receipt of intelligence regarding the moves of the impersonators, operatives of the commission were deployed to play along with the alleged fraudsters.

“They were successfully arrested and are in the custody of the commission.

The anti-graft agency said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

