WHY WE LEAKED ONYEKA ONWENU’S FUNERAL EVENT... CKN NEWS

It is no longer news that Nigeria's foremost singer , actress , activist and politician Onyeka Onwenu was buried in Lagos on Friday 30th August 2024

The main news is that the family made every attempt to keep the burial a secret according to what we learnt was her wish

Onyeka died on 30th July 2024 after performing at the 80th birthday of Mrs Stella Okolie the Managing Director of Emzor Pharmaceutical Ltd in Lagos

All attempts made to revive her failed as she gave up the ghost at the prestigious Reddington Hospital GRA Ikeja

Onyeka on her own , according to sources had detailed how she wants to be buried years back

For her , the burial should be swift devoid of any funfair .

The family did everything within their power to make sure this instruction was carried to the latter

But the challenge to the family remained how can such a high profile woman be buried without people getting wind of it

The family stuck to their plans, only few people were informed of the date , Church service and venue

It was to be kept secret ( more so there was also the rumour that she will be buried in her hometown of Arindizogu in Imo State )

The arrangement was well knitted sealed lips

They agreed that no media ( mainstream or Online ) must get wind of the arrangement we learnt

On the eve of the burial CKN News recieved a call from an anonymous caller who asked if we were aware that Onyeka Onwenu was to be buried the next day





We didn't believe it and asked for evidence

He promised to provide it , which he did an hour later

He sent us the invite which detailed the venue for the Church Service, burial venue and timing

He mentioned few top people who have been invited and asked us to confirm from them

We made calls but the individuals kept mute ( as if an oath of secrecy was taken by them )

When we finally confirmed it which was barely 12 hours to the event , we got back to our source who pleaded we shouldn't use the news but to attend the event

An emergency editorial board meeting was called on how to handle the situation

The editorial agreed that we should go ahead with the information since it has been confirmed

They hinged their argument that Onyeka Onwenu is too big a celebrity to be buried without millions of her fans whom she has made happy throughout her lifetime be kept in the dark about her burial

To the editorial board, some of her fans at short notice may decide to pay their last respect

But to manage the information and in order to keep the event low , we agreed to break the news on the day of her burial

When CKN NEWS finally broke the news at about 7am on Friday, there was panic within the industry and media

We recieved over 5,000 calls and messages from various media houses and concerned fans from within and outside Nigeria on how true the information was

Among the early callers were major TV and Radio stations and other media houses as well as online publications

About 30 minutes later , Punch Newspaper published the story attributing the source to CKN NEWS

Within minutes all other media houses like Channels TV, TVC, Vanguard, Tribune , The Nation, AIT , Arise News , Gistlover, Nairaland , Legit , Guardian , Linda Ikeji and other major mediums have gone to town with it

What the family had plan to be a private burial became a media affair and the rest they say was history

To the family of Onyeka Onwenu, we thank you for fulfilling her wishes and for giving your mother the best burial

Onyeka is our own , her legacies will remain well endeared in our heart

Onyeka was indeed buried like a queen

This piece was not meant to be seen as an achievement on our part , but our attempt to give our icon the well deserved respect and honour she deserved

Adieu the elegant stallion

ONE LOVE , KEEP US TOGETHER

CKN NEWS Management

Pictures: Several Online Sources