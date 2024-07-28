Warn Your Children Against Hunger Protest, Tinubu’s Daughter Tells Market Women

Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, daughter of President Bola Tinubu and Iyaloja General of Lagos, has urged market women in Dosumu Market, Lagos, to advise their children against participating in the planned August 1 hunger protest.

In a viral video on Sunday, Tinubu-Ojo spoke with market women in Yoruba, urging them to warn their children about the dangers of protesting, citing the destruction caused by previous protests, including the EndSARS demonstration.

She emphasized that the Lagos State Government has made significant progress and deserves support.

Tinubu-Ojo also noted that the Federal Government, headed by her father, should be given time to prove itself before being criticised.

In the video, Tinubu-Ojo speaking in Yoruba said, “Let’s talk to ourselves, our children and our families that there is nothing like protesting in Lagos, it is just a ploy to destroy the country. See the last protest and the damage that was caused. Let’s not because a party is paying some people to fight, let’s not allow our children to participate.”

Speaking in English she said, “There is nothing like protest in Lagos State because the government of Lagos State is making us proud. They are making us happy, they gave us a sense of belonging.

“The government at the centre just assumed office. Before you say a government is not doing well, let it last three years, at least.

“Prevention is better than treatment. We will not suffer loss of lives. Let everyone warn her children.”

This is coming as part of a broader effort to discourage citizens from participating in nationwide protests sparked by economic hardship and soaring food prices.

Since the protest was announced, Tinubu has met with various stakeholders, including religious leaders, traditional rulers, governors, and security agencies.


