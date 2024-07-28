Glo Unveils Data Roaming Offers For Nigerian Olympics Visitors

Nigerians travelling for the one-month long summer Olympics in Paris, France, are sure to roam like true champions with unmatched data roaming packs from total telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom.

The data roaming packs will ensure that Glo subscribers visiting France during the games can capture incredible photo and video moments of their presence as well as exciting highlights of the global sporting competition held every four years. They can also share such moments with friends and loved ones back home.

The Glo Data roaming packages enable subscribers to take advantage of its data services in the beautiful city of Paris for as little as N5,000 for 300MB. N10,000 pack delivers 750MB to the customer who subscribes to it while a N15,000 pack fetches 1.25GB to the customer. The N5,000 pack is valid for 7 days while the N10,000 pack is valid for 15 days. The N15,000 pack is for 30 days, enabling the customer to choose a suitable pack.

All a customer needs to do to sign up for any of these roaming packages is to dial *312# and thereafter select Option 5 and thereafter follow the prompt to select a pack of their choice. In addition to being reasonably priced, the data bundle may be purchased in Nigeria, while its validity begins when the user lands in France.

Globacom noted that “subscribers are assured that they won’t experience any billing shock as they only use from the bundle that they have purchased”, thus eliminating fears of being charged for what they have not used.

The statement added that customers will receive regular consumption messages to enable them monitor their consumption and depletion of the data they have purchased.