Ben TV Founder Wins National Diaspora Award

Chairman/Founder of BEN Television, Mentoring Commandant Alistair Soyode has again received an Award and this time, A National Diaspora Merit Award from Nigerian government through the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

The Award was handed over to him at the just concluded 2024 Diaspora Day held in Abuja, the Nigeria's Federal Capital.

According to the organisers, the Award was based on merit as he (Alistair) has contributed in so many ways in projecting the image of the country in the positive side through his television in the UK and Europe, honouring him with *National Diaspora Merit Award* in Media and Entertainment and by such to continue to be a worthy Ambassador at Large for the country.

The Special Guest of Honour, Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of the President called on all Nigerians to continue their supports for the country putting aside their political differences while the Chief Host, and the Executive Chairman, NIDCOM, Dr. Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa seeks to enhance their skills to make the nation greater.

_*Meet Alistair Soyode_*

Alistair Soyode is a distinguished media mogul and a prominent figure within the Diaspora community. As the founder of the first black and ethnic satellite television in Europe, Alistair had been a trailblazer in the media and entertainment industry, providing a vital platform for African voices and stories. His visionary leadership and dedication have not only enriched the media landscape but also significantly contributed to the representation and empowerment of the African and ethnic communities in Europe and globally.

Alistair's journey in the media world began with his passion for changing the narratives, storytelling and a commitment to addressing the under-representation of black and ethnic minorities in the mainstream media. This led to the establishment of BEN Television, which stands for "*Bright Entertainment Network*". Launched in 2002, BEN Television quickly became a beacon of hope and a voice for millions, offering diverse content that ranges from news and current affairs to entertainment and lifestyle programs introducing the public relation to the World about the under-represented people.





His tenure as the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organization Europe (NIDOE) was marked by significant achievements in promoting the welfare and interest of Nigerians living abroad. During his leadership, NIDOE initiated various programs aimed at fostering unity, providing support, National dialogue, strategic solutions and enhancing the socioeconomic status of Nigerians.





Soyode is a respected mentor, speaker and philanthropist who has dedicated much of his time to empowering the youths and supporting various charitable causes. He is into tourism with an eco friendly resort in Abuja and Agricultural value added enterprise through mechanisation among his other ventures.





Throughout his career, Alistair Soyode has received numerous accolades and recognitions for his work. His commitment to excellence, innovation and social impact has made him a role model for many. His life and career examplify the power of vision, resilience, and a deep-seated commitment to community service.