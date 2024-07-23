Uncomplimentary Remarks: Sen Akpabio Apologises To Sen Akpoti , Kingibe

Senator Godswill Akpabio, President of the Senate, has publicly apologized to his colleagues, Senator Ireti Kingbe and Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, for the alleged oppression.

He addressed the brewing controversy at the Plenary and explained that his actions were misunderstood and taken out of context.

He stated that he only acted according to the norms practiced in the Senate. Senator Akpabio also clarified that he has no personal grudge against the two women, suggesting it may be a plot by political enemies to cause confusion and acrimony in the Senate.

Additionally, he affirmed that he is only married to one wife, Ekaette Akpabio, whom he loves and cherishes dearly, and remains faithful to her.

Senator Akpabio warned social media users to be careful of their comments, as they could incite and destroy the families and image of innocent people.

Akpabio had earlier during a plenary session told Senator Akpoti she is not in a club house while also taking a swipe at Senator Kingibe over her standoff with Minister of FCT Nyesom Wike