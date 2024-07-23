Breaking: Tinubu Submits Police Act (Amendment) Bill 2024 Relating To IGP Tenure To House Of Reps

President Bola Tinubu has forwarded the Police Act (Amendment) Bill 2024 to the House of Representatives for consideration.

This significant development was announced today by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD, who read the correspondence from the President at the beginning of the plenary session.

The Executive Bill proposes amendments to the Police Act, specifically targeting the tenure provisions of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

Further updates on the progress of the bill will be provided as they become available.



