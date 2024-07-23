Actresses Dakore Akande , Ini Edo Deny Being Godswill Akpabio’s Sidechics

Actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande has vehemently denied allegations of having an intimate relationship with Senate President Godswill Akpabio, stating that she has never even met him in person. 

She emphasized that she is happily married with two beautiful children and considers the report to be a malicious lie. 

Dakore Egbuson-Akande says she is prepared to take legal action to address the defamation by blog Gistlover

Likewise Nollywood Actress Ini Edo has reacted calmly to claims that she was one of Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s side chics. 

This comes after the infamous Instagram account took to his profile to post photographs of Godswill Akpabio’s side chics. It was stated that Ini Edo, hair vendor Wanneka, Hilda Baci, Dakore Egbuson, Nancy Isime, Shontel

