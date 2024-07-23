Tribute To A Fantastic Officer And Patriot , DCM Jonas Agwu Mni As He Retires From FRSC ..By CKN

Without any doubt Mr Jonas Agwu is one of the most recognizable faces in the FRSC

Jonas Agwu face is much recognized in Nigeria than some Corps Marshals of the FRSC 

For many years he has been the face of the agency

He was at two or three different times the image maker of FRSC where he brought so many innovations to bear 

He was the Lagos State and FCT Sector Commander at different times too

He was also the Zonal Commander of several Zones too

Apart from that , he was a core Operations Officer , at various times he was the ACM Operations at the Headquarters 

Jonas Agwu is a Fellow of NIPR and an Alumnus of the Prestigious National Institute of Strategic Studies, Kuru

He has many friends across several agencies 

No one has ever come across this fantastic officer without having something pleasant to say about him

It is on record that Jonas Agwu and I formed the FRSC CELEBRITY SPECIAL MARSHALS too

Just like everything that has a beginning there is an end 

Yesterday,  the UNILAG Theatre Art graduate was promoted to the rank of DEPUTY CORPS MARSHAL ( 2nd highest rank in FRSC) and eventually retired 

Join me in wishing my brother and friend from another mother , the one we know as Oga Driver a happy retirement and more blessings in his next endeavours 

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNews and Co Founder FRSC Celebrity Special Marshals Unit 

