Digivation Future Summit 2024: A Celebration of African Innovation..Dr Bayero Agabi FNCS

The Digivation Future Summit (DFS) 2024 is set to be a landmark event, bringing together Africa's brightest minds to explore the intersection of technology, business, and innovation, Dr. Bayero Agabi, President of Digivation Global Network, the event's organizer has said.

In a statement in Lagos, Bayero emphasized that the summit scheduled to hold on the 22nd of August 2024 at the prestigious radison blu Hotel in Ikeja-Lagos will focus on three key pillars: governance, people and innovation.

“This year's DFS promises a diverse gathering of African leaders and changemakers from finance, governance, politics, technology, and business. Attendees can expect a platform for learning, networking, and fostering connections across industries,” he said in the statement.

According to him, a new highlight for 2024 is the Digivation Future Award, a pan-African recognition program celebrating individuals making significant contributions to Africa's growth and development. Award categories encompass technology, business, politics, enterprise and governance.

Also, the summit will delve into the impact of emerging technologies on governance, skills development, and navigating the digital landscape. Experts will lead discussions on how to best leverage technology for a prosperous future.

The DFS serves as a meeting point for thought leaders, political leaders, businesses, innovators, regulators, content creators, and the drivers of the new economy. Participants will have the opportunity to discuss roadmaps for Africa's future, brainstorm solutions and share best practices.

Organized by Digivation Network, a company with over two decades of experience, the DFS boasts a unique distinction. It's the only platform to win the prestigious UNECA award twice for content and research excellence, solidifying its position as a leading African tech platform.

This, Dr. Agabi underscores the summit's mission: to convene African thought leaders to explore how the continent can actively participate in shaping the global landscape and secure a prosperous future for its citizens.

As West Africa's most influential business, governance, and technology event, the DFS promises an expansive lineup of speakers, panel discussions, presentations, and knowledge-sharing sessions. Attendees will gain valuable insights into industry trends, best practices, and actionable takeaways to guide their endeavors.