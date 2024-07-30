UBA Account Suspension: Where I Disagree With Omoyele Sowore..CKN

WHERE I DISAGREE WITH SOWORE 

I have been reading the back and forth between UBA and Omoyele Sowore over his account with the bank 

While the coming protest may be desirable,  I think the use of a personal account ( Take It Back , Used For His Presidential Campaign) to request for public funding for a protest against the government ( if it is true)  will pitch the government against the bank

UBA is a corporate entity and should not be seen to be antagonist to a government in whatever form 

And why use UBA in the first place out of all the banks in Nigeria 



I learnt the account was opened when Sowore wanted to run for Presidency , converting same account for crowd funding for a protest to me is against banking ethics

He should have opened a Goldfund where he doesn't need any banking regulation for such 

As I said I am not against the protest , but our public entities like banks should not be put at risk because of it 

In other major countries , government close accounts used to even fund terrorism,  etc 

