MTN Closes Offices Over Attacks

Nigeria's leading telcom MTN have announced the closure of all its branches across the country

The closure was necessitated by the attacks on its facilities on Monday by enraged customers based on the blocking of sim cards not linked with NIN

The blockage was later lifted later in the day by Nigerian Communications Commission

This was the statement pushed out by MTN

"Please be informed that our shops nationwide will be closed today, 30th July"





This was coming on the heels of an outrage by some of its subscribers across the country after the network provider barred their lines on Sunday.