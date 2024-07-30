MTN Closes Offices Over Attacks

byCKN NEWS -
0


 Nigeria's leading telcom MTN have announced the closure of all its branches across the country 

The closure was necessitated by the attacks on its facilities on Monday by enraged customers based on the blocking of sim cards not linked with NIN

The blockage was later lifted later in the day by Nigerian Communications Commission 

This was the statement pushed out by MTN 

"Please be informed that our shops nationwide will be closed today, 30th July"


This was coming on the heels of an outrage by some of its subscribers across the country after the network provider barred their lines on Sunday.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال