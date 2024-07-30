Chief Justice Of Nigeria Set To Retire On August 22nd

A Valedictory Court Session for the retiring Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola (GCON), will be held on Thursday, 22nd August 2024, a spokesman for the apex court said.

Festus Akande also said the Supreme Court’s 2023/2024 legal year ended on Friday, 19th July 2024,

He said the court proceeded on vacation on Monday, 22nd July 2024 and will resume for the 1st term 2024/2025 legal year on Monday, 23rd September 2024.

Akande added that the ceremony to usher in the 2024/2025 new legal year has been scheduled to be held on Monday, 30th September 2024.

Then President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Ariwoola as acting CJN in June 2022 following the resignation of Justice Tanko Muhammad on health grounds. Ariwoola was subsequently sworn in October of the same year following his confirmation by the Senate.

Ariwoola was appointed a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 2011. He was a Justice of the Court of Appeal between 2005 and 2011 after having been elevated from the State High Court of Oyo State.

He studied law at the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Ile Ife and bagged his bachelor of laws degree with honours in July 1980. In July 1981, Ariwoola was called to the Bar and enrolled at the Supreme Court of Nigeria as a Solicitor.

Ariwoola will turn 70 by August 22, 2024.



