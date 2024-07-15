UAE Lifts Visa Ban On Nigeria

The United Arab Emirates Government has finally lifted visa restrictions imposed on Nigerians with immediate effect.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this known to State House correspondents on Monday after the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu.

Idris said the Federal Government and the UAE authorities have reached an agreement vacating travel restrictions imposed on Nigerians with immediate effect.

The minister revealed that Nigerian passport holders can now travel to the UAE without any hindrance. He also asked Nigerians seeking information on the updated UAE visa conditions can visit documentverificationhub.ae for further details.

He said, “I can tell you that the agreement has been reached and effective from today, Nigerian passport holders intending to travel to the UAE are able to do so.

“You are aware that Nigeria has been discussing with the United Arab Emirates the issue of visas for Nigerian passport holders going to the United Arab Emirates.

“Today, an agreement has been reached on that, and effective from today 15th July, Nigerian passport holders are able to obtain visas to go to the United Arab Emirates.

Details of that will be provided to you later today when we put out a statement.”

It will be recalled that the UAE imposed the visa ban on Nigeria in connection with several diplomatic disputes.

Additionally, Dubai’s Emirates Airline halted flights to Nigeria because the Central Bank of Nigeria couldn’t remit an estimated $85 million in revenue to the UAE.

In June, following several meetings with the UAE government, the Federal Government assured Nigerians that the visa ban would soon be lifted.

During the same month, the Nigerian government announced that it had paid 98 percent of $850 million.