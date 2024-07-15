Breaking: Court Orders Ado Bayero To Stop Parading Himself As Emir Of Kano

A Kano State High Court has granted an order asking Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayeroto stop parading himself as the Emir of Kano.

The court presided over by Justice Amina Aliyu, on Monday, also barred four other deposed Emirs from parading themselves as Emirs of Bichi, Rano, Karaye and Gaya.

The court also ordered that the five deposed emirs to return all moveable and immovable properties belonging to Kano state government.

The judge had on July 4 adjourned the matter to rule on application for extension of time ,notice of preliminary objection, joinder application and application for the judge to recuse herself, to July 18.

More Details later

