N5m Adultery Fine : I Had A Relationship With Daddy Freeze , But??..Elechi Benedicta ( Watch Video)

Benedicta Elechi, wife of controversial online pastor, Daddy Freeze has opened up on the N5m adultery fine slapped on him arising from a court case instigated by her former husband, Paul Odekina with a shocking new revelation.

Benedicta Elechi, the wife of controversial on-air personality Daddy Freeze, shared her side of the story following accusations of adultery while she was still married to her ex-husband, Paul Odekina.

This statement comes after the Court of Appeal upheld a N5 million fine against Daddy Freeze for depriving Odekina of his wife’s companionship and causing emotional distress due to the alleged adultery.

Addressing the court’s ruling and the ensuing public speculation, Benedicta Elechi clarified that her relationship ( sex ) with Daddy Freeze began during her prolonged divorce proceedings, not while she was still married and as such could not be accused of adultery. She emphasized that her decision to file for divorce was based on her ex-husband’s sexuality.

“You can put the adulteress tag on my forehead if divorcing my ex 12 years ago and starting a relationship before the end of my 10-year divorce lawsuit makes me an adulteress. I am going to wear that tag with pride on my forehead,” Benedicta declared.

She continued, “For every woman going through a divorce who believes that because our judiciary system takes 10 years or more to issue a divorce certificate, they don’t have the right to find love and move on with their lives, I am doing it for these women.”

Benedicta also refuted the narrative that she was caught in adultery and then divorced by Odekina. “I filed for the divorce 12 years ago. If you are trying to change the narrative and make it look like I was caught in adultery and he divorced me, that’s not the case. I filed for divorce because we have different sexual orientations,” she clarified.

Watch her speak in the video below;

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C9YUaiooTGU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link





